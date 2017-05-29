Memorial Day of Observance held at state capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Veterans Council's Memorial Day of Observance was held outside the state capitol on Monday.



Several veterans' stories were shared during the solemn service. Organizers say that Memorial Day is not just a day to remember people who lost their lives in war but also to remember veterans who have passed away.



"Many people think that Memorial Day is time to put the boat in and BBQ with friends," said Madison Veterans Council President Gary Henke. "Memorial Day is a day to remember the Veterans that have passed away, each day we're losing so many veterans, and unfortunately veterans suicides."



