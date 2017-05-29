Mount Horeb Fire Department and several other agencies respond to massive barn fire

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a barn early Monday morning on Ringgenberg Road in the Village of Mount Horeb.

Dane County Communications says the call came in at 6:59 am this morning.

Mount Horeb Fire was the first on the scene but was quickly upgraded; several agencies assisted in putting out the blaze including Fitchburg, Verona, Cross Plains, New Glarus, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office among many others.

Officials say the fire was cleared a little after 12:00 pm Monday, and there don't appear to be any injuries related to the fire.

27 News did reach out to Mount Horeb Fire Department to see if there were any animals in the barn at the time of the fire, but have not heard back.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.