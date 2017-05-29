Marine Corps Reserve Memorial Day Ceremony - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marine Corps Reserve Memorial Day Ceremony

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The community came together Monday for the Marine Corps Reserve Memorial Day Ceremony.

Governor Walker attended the event at the Armed Forces Reserve Center and Fallen Warriors Memorial at 6001 Manufacturers Drive in Madison.

The event featured a wreath laying, a bell ringing, and a reading of names of U.S. Marines who have died while serving their country.

Governor Walker paid his respects after the ceremony, saying "Republican or Democrat I think that's important to know we should take any military action very seriously, and when we do we should be in it to win and get out."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.