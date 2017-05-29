MADISON (WKOW) -- The community came together Monday for the Marine Corps Reserve Memorial Day Ceremony.

Governor Walker attended the event at the Armed Forces Reserve Center and Fallen Warriors Memorial at 6001 Manufacturers Drive in Madison.

The event featured a wreath laying, a bell ringing, and a reading of names of U.S. Marines who have died while serving their country.

Governor Walker paid his respects after the ceremony, saying "Republican or Democrat I think that's important to know we should take any military action very seriously, and when we do we should be in it to win and get out."