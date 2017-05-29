Neighbor helps family recover after weekend murder in Janesville

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who was killed early Sunday morning in Janesville is from Markham, Illinois.More >>
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who was killed early Sunday morning in Janesville is from Markham, Illinois.More >>
Police have arrested the man they say killed another man in Janesville.More >>
Police have arrested the man they say killed another man in Janesville.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.More >>
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who was killed early Sunday morning in Janesville is from Markham, Illinois.More >>
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who was killed early Sunday morning in Janesville is from Markham, Illinois.More >>
Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Four people are dead following two separate car crashes SundayMore >>
Four people are dead following two separate car crashes SundayMore >>
An annual walk in Madison offered hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.More >>
An annual walk in Madison offered hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.More >>
The Madison Veterans Council's Memorial Day of Observance was held outside the state capitol on Monday. Several veterans' stories were shared during the solemn service.More >>
The Madison Veterans Council's Memorial Day of Observance was held outside the state capitol on Monday. Several veterans' stories were shared during the solemn service.More >>
All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked by what looked to be a trailer of some sort that had flipped over on the interstate.More >>
All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked by what looked to be a trailer of some sort that had flipped over on the interstate.More >>
One person has died after a boat crash on Lake Emily.More >>
One person has died after a boat crash on Lake Emily.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a gas station in Fitchburg and took some money.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a gas station in Fitchburg and took some money.More >>
Officials at Brat Fest say extra security is being brought in for the rest of the festival, which continues through Monday night.More >>
Officials at Brat Fest say extra security is being brought in for the rest of the festival, which continues through Monday night.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.More >>
The Madtown Half Marathon, a race with a 43-year-history, has been moved back to May from a fall slot in recent years.More >>
An old Memorial Day Weekend tradition is once again a springtime event in Madison.More >>
Authorities say an armed man parked outside the FBI office in the Milwaukee area and acted suspiciously, prompting a standoff.More >>
Authorities say an armed man parked outside the FBI office in the Milwaukee area and acted suspiciously, prompting a standoff.More >>