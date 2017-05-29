Neighbor helps family recover after weekend murder in Janesville

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who was killed early Sunday morning in Janesville is from Markham, Illinois.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Neighbors who live upstairs the home where a 28-year-old Illinois man was shot and killed early Sunday morning are helping their fellow neighbors clean-up after the "traumatic" event.

"I don't think anybody would expect this to happen in their home," said Mikailah Boschma-Dawson, who was home when Eddie Lee Jones, of Markham Illinois, was shot and killed. "We heard arguing, I got up then we heard two gun shots, then we called 911."

Boschma-Dawson says she did not see the suspect, 32-year-old Barquis D. Odom, of Beloit, at the home, but hopes his arrest late Sunday night, is the start of easing the pain for the victim's family.

"Hopefully our neighbors have some more peace of mind, knowing that [Odom]'s caught," said Boschma-Dawson, who says she's close with her downstairs neighbors."We're helping clean up because they shouldn't have to do that."

Since the homicide, she and her family have been helping her neighbors clean up the blood from Jones' gunshot wounds.

"They've helped us with some pretty hard things too, so it doesn't really bug me to help them," she said.

Janesville Police plan to help the families and neighbors affected by Sunday's homicide through the 'healing process', Police Chief David Moore said during a news conference Monday.

Police say the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

