'Walk to Remember' offers hope to families who have lost a child

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual walk in Madison offered hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.

The Compassionate Friends Madison Area Chapter held its annual "Walk to Remember" on Monday. The 2-mile route began and ended at the Vilas Park Shelter.

The Compassionate Friends Memorial Day Walk to Remember and Dedication Service aimed to offer friendship, understanding, and hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.

Since 1994 TCF Madison Area Chapter has placed a tree and five benches around the Vilas Park children's playground and engraved the names of over 1000 children.

Following the walk, a Memorial Day Dedication Service was held. The service consisted of poems, a guest speaker, guest musicians, and the reading of new names added to the plaque which is displayed on benches by the children's playground.