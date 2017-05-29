Ponies break free from handlers during parade

ELM GROVE (WKOW) -- While you were enjoying your Memorial Day celebrations, a pair of ponies near Milwaukee, got spooked and broke loose from their handlers during Elm Grove's Memorial Day Parade.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports the ponies were pulling a wooden carriage when they broke loose, barreling into a crowd of spectators.

Elm Grove police say the ponies may have been startled by firework snaps and tennis balls the kids were tossing around near the parade route.

Witness Meg Andrew tells our affiliate, "There were people handing out these little firework poppers that you just throw on the ground, and they make this loud popping noise."

Three people were hurt in the incident; a 38-year-old Brookfield woman, a 9-year-old boy from Racine, and a 77-year-old Milwaukee man, who suffered a head injury and was stepped on by one of the ponies.

Luckily, all are expected to be ok.