Janesville dad recalls his son love of flying, just days after he died in a plane crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- A family in Janesville is grieving the loss of their son after a tragic accident.

19-year-old Philip Smecko was one of the two people killed in a plane crash in Sheboygan County Friday.

Smecko and the other person in the plane, 67-year-old Dennis Hall, were there for weekend races at Road America when the plane went down.

Smecko wanted to be a commercial pilot someday.

“He seemed to know every plane from WWII to the most current planes,” said Philip Smecko's dad John.

His passion for flying began around the age of 14.

“His mom, for a birthday present one time, got him air time with a pilot. And I think that pretty well sealed the deal for Philip,” John said.

But the 19-year-old's dream will never come to fruition.

On Friday, John received the news no parent wants to hear.

“My daughter and I, we were in our vehicle. And I was taking her over to her friend's house. And on the way, I received a phone call from the police department. And they said they were at our house, at the door,” John said.

“The police office urged us, in a very nice voice, and very calm, that he needed us to come back to the house and to bring along my daughter. I didn't think anything was serious because of the tone of his voice. And so we came around. And when I came back, he immediately had me sit down. And he said Olivia needed to go sit in the other room. And he came right out and he said, he said your son Philip died in a plane crash today.”

“It's, you know, denial. I can't believe this happened.”

Before the crash, Philip was in Oshkosh working to complete training for his commercial pilot's license.

“He was halfway through his commercial rating. Which means he'd been passing all his test and he'd been going up the ladder,” John said.

While there, his father said Philip jumped at the chance to fly with some pilots in Sheboygan where the crash happened.

“Right about in the middle, they took a little break. And he got a phone call from some pilots in Sheboygan. And they had asked him to come down and just have some fun. And we'll take out our biplane, do some acrobatics and fly around. And you're welcome to come. To have some fun with sport planes.”

Philip's passion for flying ran so deep, he declined a football scholarship to pursue his dream.

“Philip played football and he was good. And he was fun to watch. He was on a all-conference team two years in a row. And he was looked at by schools. And he actually had Division II schools Looking at him and wanting to give him a scholarship,” John said.

“They said they're going to give him something and it's not going to be a drop in the bucket. But Philip's ambition and desire to fly superseded everything.”

Although Philip is no longer with us, his family takes comfort in the knowledge that he died doing what he loved best.

“He accomplished a lot at such a young age,” said Joey Smecko, Philip's brother.

“I don't think he enjoyed anything more than just being up in the air and taking family and friends with him,” John said.

John Smecko said he plans to honor his son's legacy by creating a foundation in Philip's name to help other young aspiring pilots.