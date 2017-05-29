Madison Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's annual "Take Steps for Crohn's and Colitis" walk is coming up in June and you can help find cures for digestive diseases.

On Tuesday, Delany Jones and Liz Schaefer stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

The event is June 10 at McKee Farms Park. The festivities kick off at 1:00 and the walk starts at 3:00 p.m. This event is held across the nation and there is no fee to register. Many people register in teams. The day is filled with live music, food, kids' activities and educational materials.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Today, the organization has grown to more than 40 local chapters, with more than $267 million invested in research for cures.

This funding has enabled many groundbreaking treatments, improved the quality of care for individuals with these conditions, and brought hope to countless lives. CCFA consistently meets the standards of watchdog organizations that monitor charities, including the American Institute of Philanthropy, Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, and Charity Navigator.

Click here to learn more or register for the walk.