Milwaukee man accused of killing wife, injuring their son

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting and burning his wife, and injuring their 5-year-old son in the process.

Charges of first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse have been filed against 49-year-old James Hutchins. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. He had bond set Sunday at $250,000 and was ordered to appear in court on June 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Hutchins is accused of shooting 26-year-old Tyvitta Dischler twice in the head on May 24, then burning her body with gasoline. An autopsy indicated she was still alive when she was set on fire.

Authorities also allege Hutchins caused life-threatening head injuries to his son.

