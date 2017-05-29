Madison Police want to reunite a wallet found in Madison with its owner

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say there appear to be good Samaritans roaming the streets of downtown Madison.

A good natured Madisonian turned a wallet in to the Welcome Center on State Street, one that looks like it might belong to a little girl or boy.

Police say the wallet is "distinctive" and is intact, as if it were recently lost.

Police hope to reunite the wallet with its owner rightful owner.

If you know the child or person this belongs to you can call to identify it and its contents at: (608) 266-4730