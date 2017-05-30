Lawmakers scuffle, hurl threats on Texas House floor

AUSTIN, Texas (WKOW) -- The fallout continues from a protest at the Texas State Capitol where even lawmakers were hurling threats.

It all started on the Texas House floor with a vote on a bill that would basically outlaw sanctuary cities. There were protests of that bill in the chamber; and then one lawmaker said he called immigration officials on the protesters. That's what sparked a shoving match between legislators.

It was Republican Rep. Matt Rinaldi who said he'd call immigration police on the protesters, but officials say they never got that call.

Now, Rinaldi's colleagues are pushing back and saying he threatened them. "There was a threat made from Representative Rinaldi to put a bullet in one of my colleagues' head," said Democratic Rep. Justin Rodriguez. "That is just racist behavior on our Texas House floor," Democratic Rep. Cesar Blanco said.

But Rinaldi is defending himself. "I just remember they were saying stuff to me, I was saying stuff to them. Both were designed to incite each other,” said Rinaldi. “All sides were emotional."

Because Rinaldi claimed one of his fellow lawmakers had assaulted him, he's now under the protection of the Department of Public Safety. Meanwhile, some of those democratic reps say they're getting racist calls in support of Rinaldi.

Monday was supposed to be the final day of the session, but now Governor Greg Abbott says he may call them back to work to clear things up.