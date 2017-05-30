Man punched, robbed on way back from Madison grocery store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man punched, robbed on way back from Madison grocery store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.

Around 11:00 p.m. Monday, the 55-year-old man was walking from Woodman's back to his home. He was in the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street when a suspect ran up to him and punched him several times. 

Police say the victim was knocked to the ground and the suspect rifled through his pockets. The suspect punched the man several more times and ran away.

Madison police do not have a suspect description. They're still investigating.

