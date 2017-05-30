Assembly committee to vote Tuesday on juvenile offender bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday a Wisconsin Assembly committee is set to vote on two bills related to juvenile offenders and their time behind bars.

The first bill would lift the current cap of three years detention for youth offenders. A second bill would expand the list of crimes that could lead to time in a youth prison.

The Assembly Committee on Corrections had a heated and dramatic debate on the bills two weeks ago. Some lawmakers are not only worried about longer sentences, but where juveniles have to serve them. The only option for boys is Lincoln Hills in northern Wisconsin, which is the subject of an FBI investigation.

The facility also has lawsuits filed against it by former inmates because of alleged abuse.

