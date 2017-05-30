West Allis man saved from dog attack

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- After two dogs got loose from their yard and attacked a man and his dog, a neighbor sprang into action to help.

Dan Taylor described the moment to our affiliate in Milwaukee, when two dogs came running out of his neighbor's yard towards him. Taylor was out on a walk with his dog Cooper on Friday morning when it happened.

"I grabbed my dog and I was trying to get over here and that's when he jumped on me and I fell to the ground and he slammed my dog to the ground," Taylor said.

As this was going on, neighbors heard the commotion and rushed out to help. Nancy McCloud Griebl grabbed her bathrobe and ran out the door. She didn't hesitate taking action.

"Adrenaline does wonders--let me tell you I just yanked those dogs and yelled STAY and they did," Griebl said."

Two city workers also came to help break up the attack as well.

Although Cooper has a long road to recovery, Taylor is optimistic about his future. He currently has drainage tubes inside him and is a bit traumatized by the attack. Dan is just thankful to still have him.

"I lost my wife three years ago to cancer and I've had to put 2 dogs down since so he's what I got left."

For more on the story, you can read and watch it here.