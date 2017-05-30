Melinda's Garden Moment: Gardening Under Trees

(WKOW) -- A nice spot under a shade tree is great on a sunny day, but growing plants under that tree can be challenging.

But there are ways to overcome the these problems.

The dense canopy not only shades the plants but also prevents rainfall from reaching the plants beneath. Plus the extensive tree roots absorb most of the water before the plants.

Mulch is the easiest solution and good for the trees. Convert grass to mulch without chemicals by cutting the grass short, covering with cardboard or newspaper and top with 2 to 3 inch layer of woodchips.

Plant shade tolerant perennials and groundcovers between the major roots of the tree and water as needed for the first two years.

Do not cultivate deeply or add soil as you can kill the tree with as little as an inch of soil placed over the roots.

