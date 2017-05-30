DeLorean driver gets pulled over for going 88 mph

SANTA CLARITA, CA (WKOW) -- A California man now has bragging rights after he was caught going 88 mph in his DeLorean.



Spencer White has a DeLorean, the famed car from the "Back to the Future" movies. He was driving with his mom when he realized he was going 85 mph.



Spencer told our CNN affiliate, KTLA, "My mom, she's looking at me and she just says, 'Take it up to 88, let's do it.'"



88 miles per hour is the speed at which Marty McFly and Doc Brown need to hit in order to travel through time in the DeLorean.



Spencer says he was at 88 for just a couple of seconds before he saw the police car. Spencer says the officer let him take a photo of radar gun that shows he was going 88 mph.



The officer gave Spencer a ticket for about $400. Spencer doesn't seem to mind, he says it is "the dream ticket."