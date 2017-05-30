HAPPENING NOW: Highway 69 in Green County reopened after crash that kills motorcyclist

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News Highway 69 near Monticello was reopened shortly before noon Tuesday. That section of road had been closed since a little after 7:00 a.m. for a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The sheriff's office says the motorcycle collided with a milk truck near Highway 69's intersection with Gutzmer Road.

The motorcyclist has not been identified. The driver of the truck was hurt, but the sheriff's office says his injuries are not life-threatening.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office says the crash was between a milk truck and a motorcycle.

Authorities say there are injuries. 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring updates on www.wkow.com.

MONTICELLO (WKOW) -- There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 is closed in both directions (north and southbound) at Gutzmer Road because of a traffic crash. The incident was reported a little after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

