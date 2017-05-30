HAPPENING NOW: WIS 69 closed near Monticello for crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office says the crash was between a milk truck and a motorcycle.

Authorities say there are injuries. 27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring updates on www.wkow.com.

********

MONTICELLO (WKOW) -- There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 is closed in both directions (north and southbound) at Gutzmer Road because of a traffic crash. The incident was reported a little after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

27 News will have updates during Good Morning America and online at wkow.com.