UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Green County crash was Mt. Horeb man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the two men involved in a deadly crash on Highway 69 Tuesday morning. Alvin Thomas, 54, was the motorcyclist killed in the crash and Randall Sager, 56, was driving the milk truck that collided with the motorcycle.

Thomas is from Mt. Horeb and Sager is from Rock City, Illinois. Sager was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office says its early investigation has found no sign of impaired driving or excessive speed. They are still investigating but say their reports indicate the motorcycle drifted across the center line of the highway while rounding a curve.

UPDATE: Drivers names from Tuesday’s fatal crash have been released:

The Green County Coroner’s Office reports that the deceased motorcyclist is identified as Alvin J. Thomas, age 54, of Mt. Horeb, WI. Thomas sustained massive trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the semi-tanker is Randall A. Sager, age 56, of Rock City, IL. Sager was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Initial Sheriff’s Office reports indicate that the motorcycle drifted across the centerline while rounding a curve and into the path of the oncoming semi. There was no indication of any impaired operation or excessive speed. The collision remains under investigation.

Authorized by: Sheriff Mark A. Rohloff

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News Highway 69 near Monticello was reopened shortly before noon Tuesday. That section of road had been closed since a little after 7:00 a.m. for a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The sheriff's office says the motorcycle collided with a milk truck near Highway 69's intersection with Gutzmer Road.

The motorcyclist has not been identified. The driver of the truck was hurt, but the sheriff's office says his injuries are not life-threatening.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office says the crash was between a milk truck and a motorcycle.

Authorities say there are injuries.

MONTICELLO (WKOW) -- There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 is closed in both directions (north and southbound) at Gutzmer Road because of a traffic crash. The incident was reported a little after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

27 News will have updates during Good Morning America and online at wkow.com.