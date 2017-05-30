Andy North & Friends gear up for annual golf tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison native and professional golfer Andy North and his friends from the sports and entertainment worlds will hit the links at the Maple Bluff Country Club Monday, June 5 to raise money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The two-time US Open champion and ESPN analyst is a survivor of skin cancer and prostate cancer. North received treatment at the UW Carbone Cancer center and has helped raise more than $8 million with this event over the past eight years.

The Andy North and Friends event will be held June 4-5, 2017 at Maple Bluff Country Club. The celebrities planning to attend this year include Olympic gold medalist speed skater Bonnie Blair, former Badgers basketball player and current assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, former Badgers basketball players Frank Kaminsky, Ben Brust and Josh Gasser. Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard, men's hockey coach Tony Granato and athletic director Barry Alvarez.

This year the fundraising dinner is open to the public. If you would like information on reserving a table click here.