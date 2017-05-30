Two boys arrested after incident left 4 animals dead at Montesso - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two boys arrested after incident left 4 animals dead at Montessori school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday night after an incident at Greenway Crossing Montessori School. 

Police say three chickens and a rabbit were killed Saturday night. The animals were in a shed located on school grounds. Security guards heard a 'pop' sound and saw two suspects running away. The guards caught the two boys. 

MPD was called. Police say a bloody hammer and garden tools were found near the scene of the dead animals.

