MPD: 4-year-old injured after falling from second story window

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 4-year-old girl is hurt, but alive after falling from the second story of an apartment building on Sunday.

Madison police say the girl was playing with her siblings at an apartment on Hoard St. when she tried to climb to the top of a bunk bed, slipped, and fell into the window screen, causing it to break free.

A parent who was home at the time called for paramedics.

The girl suffered a small skull fracture and concussion-like symptoms. She was admitted for observation at an area hospital.

Police say she is listed in stable condition.