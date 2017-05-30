Madison man pistol-whipped after argument

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a 58-year-old Madison man suffered multiple facial fractures after he was pistol-whipped early Monday morning.

Madison police say the battery happened around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Moorland Rd.

The victim told police he was outside when a man, who is an acquaintance, approached him. The two men got into an argument which resulted in the battery.

The victim said he does not know the suspect's name.