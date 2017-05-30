One injured in East Washington Ave. rollover crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three eastbound lanes of East Washington Ave. were temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a rollover crash.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of East Washington Ave. just after 7:30 a.m. to find a Subaru Outback lying on its roof. A utility pole was severed at the base and leaning toward a house, remaining suspended by just wires.

When police arrived, the driver was already out of the vehicle, waiting on the sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The car was removed later by a tow truck.