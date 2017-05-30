Committee OKs bills sending more kids to troubled prison

Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.More >>
Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.More >>
A Wisconsin high school will have counselors available after a crash killed a former student and two current students over the long weekend.More >>
A Wisconsin high school will have counselors available after a crash killed a former student and two current students over the long weekend.More >>
A family in Janesville is grieving the loss of their son after a tragic accident. 19-year-old Philip Smecko was one of the two people killed in a plane crash in Sheboygan County Friday.More >>
A family in Janesville is grieving the loss of their son after a tragic accident. 19-year-old Philip Smecko was one of the two people killed in a plane crash in Sheboygan County Friday.More >>
There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.More >>
The Green County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News Highway 69 near Monticello was reopened shortly before noon Tuesday. That section of road had been closed since a little after 7:00 a.m. for a crash that killed a motorcyclist.More >>
Dane County's lawmen on the lake faced a busy Memorial Day, as a number of boaters found themselves stranded on Lake Mendota.More >>
Dane County's lawmen on the lake faced a busy Memorial Day, as a number of boaters found themselves stranded on Lake Mendota.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.More >>
Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.More >>
A family in Janesville is grieving the loss of their son after a tragic accident. 19-year-old Philip Smecko was one of the two people killed in a plane crash in Sheboygan County Friday.More >>
A family in Janesville is grieving the loss of their son after a tragic accident. 19-year-old Philip Smecko was one of the two people killed in a plane crash in Sheboygan County Friday.More >>
Madison Police say there appear to be good Samaritans roaming the Streets of downtown Madison.More >>
Madison Police say there appear to be good Samaritans roaming the Streets of downtown Madison.More >>
A Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting and burning his wife, and injuring their 5-year-old son in the process.More >>
A Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting and burning his wife, and injuring their 5-year-old son in the process.More >>
Dane County's lawmen on the lake faced a busy Memorial Day, as a number of boaters found themselves stranded on Lake Mendota.More >>
Dane County's lawmen on the lake faced a busy Memorial Day, as a number of boaters found themselves stranded on Lake Mendota.More >>
ELM GROVE (WKOW) -- While you were enjoying your Memorial Day celebrations, a pair of ponies near Milwaukee, got spooked and broke loose from their handlers during Elm Grove's Memorial Day Parade.More >>
ELM GROVE (WKOW) -- While you were enjoying your Memorial Day celebrations, a pair of ponies near Milwaukee, got spooked and broke loose from their handlers during Elm Grove's Memorial Day Parade.More >>
Four people are dead following two separate car crashes SundayMore >>
Four people are dead following two separate car crashes SundayMore >>
Neighbors who live upstairs the home where a 28-year-old Illinois man was shot and killed early Sunday morning are helping their fellow neighbors clean-up after the "traumatic" event.More >>
Neighbors who live upstairs the home where a 28-year-old Illinois man was shot and killed early Sunday morning are helping their fellow neighbors clean-up after the "traumatic" event.More >>
An annual walk in Madison offered hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.More >>
An annual walk in Madison offered hope to families who have experienced the death of a child.More >>