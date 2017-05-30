COPY-Cealey Godwin

email l Twitter

Cealey Godwin became the Weekend Sports Anchor in April 2015. She came to Madison following a two-year stint in Joplin, Missouri.

Cealey is a graduate of Florida State University. She also attended Lynn University for a semester, where she was a member of the women's soccer team. Once she hung up the cleats, it was straight to sports reporting for everything FSU. After being accepted into the Communication School, she picked up her first news job as a producer at WCTV6 in Tallahassee.

In her spare time, you can find her doing just about anything you can think of...cooking up a storm, watching any and all sports games (on TV and in person), flexin' at the gym (selfies required), or trying to relive her glory days out on the field.

Cealey is a proud mommy of Lady, a four-year old golden retriever, and two cats, Simon and Stella.

She would love to hear from you about any potential story ideas or just to talk some shop, @CealeyGodwin or cgodwin@wkow.com