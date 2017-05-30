UPDATE: Home invasion shooting victim has died

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The man who was shot during a home invasion in North Madison has died. Police says the 33-year-old passed away at a local hospital.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments in the 500 block of Northport Drive. Investigators had the apartment building taped off late into the night on Tuesday as they continued to gather evidence to track down the suspects.

"It would appear that we had three victims and t least three to four suspects," said Chief Mike Koval with the Madison Police Department.

Despite the man who was killed, one of the other two victims was also hurt but was not shot, according to police.

The home invasion turned homicide investigation left neighbors at the complex stunned.

"It was scary, it was scary," said Theresa Phillips, the assistant property manager at the apartment complex.

She was in her office with the woman who lived at the apartment where the shooting took place. They were reviewing pictures of some maintenance work that needed to be done in the victim's apartment when Phillips believed the robbery and shooting took place.

"She left and I was doing some work, and maybe five minutes later, next thing I knew there were police officers on the grounds and literally drove right up on the grass," Phillips described.

With years in her eyes, Phillips said the shooting victim, who one neighbor described as a loving father, had a four-year-old daughter who was inside at the time of the ordeal.

"All I could think of was, 'Oh my goodness, I hope a child isn't hurt.' That's the first thing that entered my mind," she said. "It makes me tear up because I have grandchildren."

The apartment complex is home to several kids, many of whom were out at the playground just feet away from the crime scene as police investigated the apartment. Many of their parents looked on with growing concerns.

"It makes families now sit back and go, 'Wow, I have children. Do I really want to stay here?'," she said.

Madison police also spent much of the afternoon racing to scour over surveillance footage. They hope the cameras that pointed in the direction of the apartment's entrance captured the intruders and murderer.

"If somebody comes out a back door and they think they're running, or they're going to be sly, we can see in between the buildings and they can only go two ways. We can catch them on camera," said Phillips.

She hopes the cameras will deter any further crime as she continues to improve the area for the families that live there.

"I want to weed out any bad and I want to make this a good community where people feel safe having their children," she said.

Madison police are still looking for the three to four suspects who are still on the loose. If you have any information that would help police, you're urged to call them at (608)-255-2345.

