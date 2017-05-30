UPDATE: Home invasion shooting victim has died

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has now died.

Police Chief Mike Koval said investigators are treating this is an armed home invasion.

Two other people were with the shooting victim at the time of the incident, one of whom suffered minor injuries after being punched, and was treated on scene.

Koval says there are three to four suspects involved in the invasion, all of whom are still at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

