City planners tour controversial Jeffy Trail extension as community voices concern over losing greenspace

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Common Council plans to take up the fate of a controversial connector route between Jeffy Path Trail and Raymond Road this August. Tuesday night, planning leaders took a unique bus tour of the 4.3 acres of green space.

"The neighborhood has clearly spoken; they like what we already had," Matthew Stanford explained. The neighbor even created a Facebook page entitled 'Save Jeffy Path' to express his worry about the extension.

"Once you introduce this, you can't take it away, ultimately it's gonna create additional safety issues," he said about the proposal that would create an estimated 11% more traffic.

"As people look at this space they don't want to see tragedy again," Stanford said about a fatal bike accident nearly two years ago, when Emily Zhu illegally crossed the Ice Age Trail on her bike.

"There's a monetary cost to all this too, this is an up to $600,000 of capitol expense that they'd have to spend," Madison West's Neighborhood Association Director David Handowski said.

He just hopes the city can come to some kind of compromise.

"The mayor talked about people-powered planning, it's about having people involved in their neighborhood," Handowski said. "I think there is just a little frustration, they are not being listened to."

He hopes the city planners will take the community's concern to council.

"Hopefully, City Council will see that this is a valued part of the neighborhood and shouldn't be destroyed," Handowski said.