Walker warns transportation budget delay could lead to construction delays

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker held a news conference right in front of the "Welcome to Wisconsin" sign on I-39/90 northbound Tuesday morning to issue a warning to legislators about delaying a vote on the state transportation budget, saying it could lead to major delays of active construction projects like this one.

Specifically, Governor Walker doesn't want Republican lawmakers to move transportation funding out of the overall 2017-19 state budget.

Gov. Walker said leaving transportation in the state budget and getting everything done by July 1st - or shortly thereafter - is the only way to ensure major active projects like the I-39/90 widening from Beloit to Madison remain on schedule.

"If there is no new transportation budget, you'd see about a 45 percent reduction in the amount of money for majors - majors are the projects like we see here," said Gov. Walker, who noted Verona Road is another project that could be delayed.

The Governor noted that a transportation budget delay of a few weeks wouldn't lead to project delays, but one that went on for months would because the additional funding required simply wouldn't be there for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Assembly Republicans have at least discussed the option of removing transportation from the overall budget as they continue to push for additional revenues as a way to close a road funding shortfall.

Gov. Walker's office put out a news release Thursday afternoon to show that shortfall isn't quite as large as previously thought.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) estimates there will be $100 million more in the transportation fund than previously thought for the next two years.

That would still leave the state with an $839 million shortfall.



The Governor had requested filling that shortfall with $500 million in bonding.



Republicans in the Assembly want to raise new revenues to close the gap, but Gov. Walker said he would veto any budget that includes a tax or fee increase.