Historic Dane County church vandalized

TOWN OF PERRY (WKOW) -- A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windows.



"To me, somebody would do that, I just don't understand their thinking," says Hauge Log Church Preservation Society member Richard Frederickson.



The church was built in 1852, and was the first Norwegian Lutheran Church in the region. It is no longer an active church, but hosts hundreds of visitors yearly, as well as baptisms and weddings.



"We got married July 20, 1966 here," says visitor Sherrie Frame of Cody, Wyoming. "It was just, it was perfect."



"It seemed like it was set apart from the bustling world," Frame says of the church she's come back to for the first time since saying her vows. "It's just sad," she says of the vandalism.



Frederickson says a society member discovered the vandalism Friday morning. He says cameras on the property show three people near the church at 3:30 a.m.

Frederickson says to replace the damaged panes on the windows - original to the church - will require special glass. He expects window sections to be purchased from a Minnesota firm. Frederickson says the windows are fragile and the restoration will have to be delicately done.



Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Schaffer says an investigation into the vandalism is ongoing, but declines any further comment.



Frederickson says some of the windows were shot with bee bees from inside the church.



A historical brochure on the church speaks to a philosophy of openness.

"For more than a century and a half the unlocked doors have welcomed visitors," the brochure reads. "Trust invites reciprocation, and a kind of honor has continued to leave this place undisturbed." Frederickson says there are no plans to change the policy.



Frame's husband, Donald Frame says his memories, and the memories of years of others, are wrapped up in the simple building with the clapboard exterior.



"We can't lose places like this," Frame says.

