ONLY ON 27 NEWS: Loved one of Janesville homicide victim speaks out

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A loved one of the man who was shot and killed in Janesville Sunday, says the victim was "like a son" to her.

Michelle Horton, who lives in the home where 28-year-old Eddie Jones of Markham, Illinois was shot and killed, is the grandmother of Jones' child.

She tells 27 News that Jones' felt like a family member to her.

"I love my daughter, I love him. I got a grand baby through him and her. He was family," said Horton, who could barely hold back tears thinking about Jones' death. "This is not real. This is not real at all to me.”

Horton was home at the time when Jones' was allegedly shot and killed by 32-year-old Barquis Odom of Beloit after they argued outside the home early Sunday morning.

"This wasn't supposed to happen at my house, this wasn't supposed to happen..this wasn't supposed to happen to him," said Horton. “I'm a victim too. In my house, I'm supposed to be safe in my house. This just changed everything for me.”

Horton says she has been receiving help from her neighbors upstairs her apartment off South Franklin Street.

"Bless their heart. They picked up my house for me because I had to do it but I couldn't. So I thank my neighbors for that, so much,” she said.

Horton says her and the rest of her family and Jones' family are "praying" for justice in his case.

