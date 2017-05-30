University Ridge Holds AmFam Championship Media Day

After an extremely successful first year Steve Stricker and the American Family Insurance Championship is back for round two at University Ridge Golf Course and have even higher expectations for this year after raising $1.1 million last year.

Media day offered last year's AmFam winner Kirk Triplett a chance to announce he plans on defending his title.

"You know maybe I can do it again." Said Triplett. "There will be a lot of responsibilities as the defending champ and hand shaking and of course Friday morning no one cares. I don't get to start 17 under, I start at even par."

Stricker returns as the host of the AmFam, but this year he will also play in the tournament. Stricker says he has a busy month of June playing, but that hasn't been a distraction in raising the bar on what year two of the AmFam should offer, including a solid players field.

"It was something that we talked about going from year one to year two." Said Stricker. "How to try to make it better and the players coming. That's another cool thing. The field looks great and we have some new guys coming."

The AmFam tournament will start on Friday June 23, and run through Sunday of that weekend.

