Special events, conventions boost tourism in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An upgraded I-39/90 would bring more people to Rock County and boost the economy, but while those communities wait for a construction project that's been delayed amid transportation budget disputes, tourism officials have found a new boom in visitors.



Newly-released statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism show Rock County had the second-biggest increase in visitor spending in the state last year. Tourists spent $235.2 million in 2016, up 6.64 percent over 2015, second only to Fond du Lac County. Janesville area tourism officials say that boost also created more than 4,000 new tourism-related jobs in the area.



Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, tells 27 News the increase comes from two changes. Special event attendance has increased and the area has created more new events, too. Plus, businesses doing better economically are hosting more conventions in the area.



"Those travelers come in for business, they'll stay in a local hotel for two or three days and they'll come 200 to 300 people at a time, but while they’re here they'll also go out and do some shopping," Rebout says.



Last year, JJO's Sonic Boom Concert expanded to two days, having an estimated $1 million impact, according to Rebout. Wally's Music Fest in Milton will continue this weekend for second summer. It was a successful new event last year. Plus, the Rock Aqua Jays water ski team is hosting the U.S. Wake Sports Festival in August for the first time.

"It'll be hydrofoiling, disabled skiing and a nighttime freestyle jump competition," says Aaron Schoelzel, show director. "It's the first time we're hosting that here. Looking forward to bringing people from all over the world in. The big thing for us is the disability skiers and bringing them to showcase their talents."



Schoelzel says he's hoping to fill the bleachers with at least 10-thousand people. Right now though, the team is focusing on their opening night Wednesday. Their first performance was delayed from Sunday because the Rock River water level was too high. Their first performance will be at 7 p.m. at Traxler Park.