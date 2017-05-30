Parade chaos a cautionary tale for other towns

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- After the chaos at a Memorial Day parade in Elm Grove when two ponies ran right into a crowd of spectators, other towns are taking note.

Three people in the crowd came away with minor injuries.

One of the ponies needed stitches in its leg.

The incident is already having an impact on parades in other areas.

The chairman of the July 4th parade in Wauwatosa was in Elm Grove on Memorial Day.

He says they'll use the crash in planning for their own event.

"We look at an incident like what happened in Elm Grove very seriously, and try to figure out what happened, why it happened, and then at the same time, what can we do so that it doesn't happen at our parade?" Dan Lofy told WISN.

The owner of the ponies says the animals were startled by kids playing with noisemakers called poppers.