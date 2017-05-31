Stoughton woman arrested for alleged OWI following double rollov - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Stoughton woman arrested for alleged OWI following double rollover crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 33-year-old Stoughton woman is in jail tonight on alleged OWI charges, after Dane County Sheriff's Deputies say she caused a two car rollover crash near the 500 Block of USH 14 in the Town of Rutland, Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say Amelia Carr as driving south on USH 14, when she crossed the center line, hitting a 30-year-old Albany man driving northbound.

The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies did mention both drivers were wearing seatbelts which prevented more significant injuries.

Carr was arrested on tentative OWI charges, and cited for operating left of center.

