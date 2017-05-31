Wisconsin transportation budget picture improves - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin's transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Tuesday told lawmakers that that roads fund will end the two-year budget cycle with nearly $102 million due to higher gas tax collections and lower debt service costs.

The fund was originally projected to be just $8.4 million.

The positive re-estimate comes as Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature are still struggling to reach a deal on how to pay for roads.

Walker used the report to repeat his call for the Legislature not to raise gas taxes or fees to pay for roads. He has been traveling the state saying not reaching a deal could put completion of ongoing road projects in jeopardy.

