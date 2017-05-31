Whitewater Police Department welcomes newest four footed officer

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
A Madison girl who fractured her skull after falling from a second story window is back home.More >>
There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.More >>
Madison Police say 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday night after an incident at Greenway Crossing Montessori School. Police say three chickens and a rabbit were killed Saturday night.More >>
A loved one of the man who was shot and killed in Janesville Sunday, says the victim was "like a son" to her.More >>
Governor Scott Walker held a news conference right in front of the "Welcome to Wisconsin" sign on I-39/90 northbound Tuesday morning to issue a warning to legislators about delaying a vote on the state transportation budget, saying it could lead to major delays of active construction projects like this one.More >>
Madison Common Council plans to take up the fate of a controversial connector route between Jeffy Path Trail and Raymond Road this August.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
A Wisconsin high school will have counselors available after a crash killed a former student and two current students over the long weekend.More >>
Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.More >>
A family in Janesville is grieving the loss of their son after a tragic accident. 19-year-old Philip Smecko was one of the two people killed in a plane crash in Sheboygan County Friday.More >>
