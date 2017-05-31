Whitewater Police Department welcomes newest four footed officer

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The Whitewater Police Department has a new four footed officer who will be sworn in Tuesday, June 6th with his handler at the next Common Council meeting.

Ruso, a 28-month-old, Labrador Retriever, replaces canine officer Boomer who retired back in January.

Ruso, from Mexico, graduated from the Little Rock K-9 Academy in Arkansas, and will focus on drug detection as well as incorporate tracking with his new handler.

The high energy canine is already loved by his co-workers with Police Chief Lisa Otterbacher saying in a press release Tuesday Ruso will "be a great addition to the team," adding, “I am sure the community will fall in love with Ruso. He is as sweet as can be, but also trained hard and ready to get to work.”

Several Local businesses have stepped to help cover some essentials for the new officer including Veterinary care by Dr. Mike Newell of the Animal Medical Center of Whitewater, and the cost of food is being covered by Eric Lang and Mary Horing of M.E. & My Pets.

Reps from both businesses served board that helped select a handler for Ruso.

After a competitive selection process, Justin Stuppy was chosen as Ruso's handler and new partner in fighting crime.

Stuppy began his career as a Whitewater Community Service Officer, recently being promoted to patrol officer In March, before being named Ruso's handler.

Ruso, accompanied K-9 Handler Stuppy, will be sworn in as the newest members of the Whitewater Police Department K-9 Unit on June 6, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Common Council Meeting. The meeting and ceremony is open to the public.