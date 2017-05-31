Attic Angel sale to raise money for non-profits

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Everyone loves a sale and you can get a good deal on great items all while helping area non-profits.

The Attic Angel Classic Clothing Sale is happening this Friday and Saturday, but it includes much more than clothing.

The sale is June 2-3 at Keva Sports Center in Middleton. The early bird sale starts Friday at 8:00 a.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m. Admission is $10. After that, admission is free. Friday's hours continue until 4:00 p.m. Saturday hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and most items will be reduced to half-price that day.

Shoppers can find new and gently-worn designer label jackets, sports and cruise wear, suits, cocktail and formal gowns, plus more. The sale also includes household items, antiques, fine furniture, artwork, treasures, sporting goods, jewelry, accessories, shoes, toys and more.

This is a fundraiser to benefit Dane County non-profits that support seniors and mental health services for middle and high school youth.

