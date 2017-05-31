Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has responded to his tweet featuring the mysterious term "covfefe."

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president's more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m. Wednesday, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that "covfefe" is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up "covfefe" on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."



The apparent typo, which remained on his account for hours, sparked thousands of humorous and confused responses on Twitter.



In less than an hour #covfefe was the top trending term on Twitter, as the statement was being retweeted, liked and commented on tens of thousands of times.

Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand or speculate what the president could have meant. The assumption was that he was referring to "negative press coverage" before he was interrupted mid-tweet.