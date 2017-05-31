Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Fazoli's restaurant

Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Fazoli's restaura - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Fazoli's Restaurant.

The armed robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the location on Zeier Road. Two suspects, both with handguns, pointed a gun at the manager and ordered her to the ground. Police say another employee was hit with a gun, and had minor injuries.

The suspects ran away with cash, but a witness says they had a vehicle waiting near the mall. The vehicle was described as an older model silver minivan.

