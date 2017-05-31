Madison man robbed by group of six Tuesday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man robbed by group of six Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a group of robbers that took items from a 19-year-old Tuesday night.

Police say the robbery happened at about 9:00 p.m. on Hoard Street.  The victim was sitting in his parked car when six people ordered him out of the vehicle.

One suspect, who appeared to be the leader was armed with a handgun.  The victim's pockets and his car were rifled through before the suspects took off with the victims cash, debit cards and keys.

The investigation is on-going.

