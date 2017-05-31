Fitchburg salon joins in fight against skin cancer

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- When clients schedule an appointment at 18/8 Fine Men's Salon, they're signing up for more than the typical haircut or shave.

"We want to provide the best service we possibly can for our guests," says the owner, John Shaw. He and his team of stylists are teaming up with Eyes on Cancer, an organization that teaches beauty professionals early signs of skin cancer in order to get early treatment and increase survival rates.

"A guest will typically come in and see their barber, stylist every 4-6 weeks. And often time, the barber, stylist is looking at areas that a guy might not typically see when they're shaving in the morning, looking at the mirror: the back of the neck, the scalp area, the back of the ears," says Shaw.

The barbers and stylists have certifications on display at their stations that start conversations with guests. Just recently Shaw says that a conversation led to something more. "One of our stylists noticed an irregular growth on one of her guests and referred him to a doctor, and that person had a biopsy."

If your stylist is certified in Eyes on Cancer and notes something irregular, they are not diagnosing you. However, they will encourage you to go see a doctor because they have a better view of hard to see places than you.

To monitor yourself and your loved ones for skin cancer, you can follow the ABCDEs that Eyes on Cancer uses for moles and growths. These checkpoints are also recommended by the CDC.