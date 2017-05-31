Gov. Walker pushes K-12 funding plan

STURGEON BAY (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker is pushing his K-12 investment plan included in his state budget proposal.

His plan looks to increase funding to nearly $12 billion over two years. That would be an all-time high. It also includes $649 million in new state aid for all K-12 schools in Wisconsin.

Gov. Walker talked about the impact while visiting a school in Sturgeon Bay. He told WBAY, "It puts in more for rural school districts with sparse aid and other benefits that will help make sure school districts like this can take the dollars they receive from the state, and from the local taxpayer, and put that right into ensuring students here of all ages succeed and do well."

Critics of the plan bring up the more than $1 billion in cuts to public education over the past six years.