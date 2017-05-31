NASA makes plans to visit the sun

CHICAGO, IL (WKOW) -- At 10am Wednesday morning, NASA will announce plans to visit the sun's atmosphere. You can watch the announcement live at NASA.gov.

This will be the agency's first mission to a star and into the sun's atmosphere. The mission is named "Solar Probe Plus" and is scheduled to launch in summer of 2018. NASA hopes that by using the robotic spacecraft to repeatedly sample the environment around the sun that they will be able to advance the knowledge of the physics of how stars work. Knowing more about the sun's atmosphere will improve the forecasts of major space weather events that impact satellites in space and life here on earth.

The planned spacecraft will be placed in orbit within four million miles of the suns surface. It will face heat and radiation unlike any other spacecraft in history.