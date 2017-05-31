WI Dairy News: Yahara Pride Farms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Yahara Pride Farms is a farmer-led organization encouraging area farmers to engage in proactive environmental stewardship within the Yahara Watershed. The project has already reduced phosphorous delivery to Madison lakes and the Yahara River.



Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says, "What we've found is while our practices upstream are working there was up to a century's worth of muck basically in many of our streams."



The four-year, $12 million program being implemented will remove layers of sediment from more than 33 miles of stream bed. The program is being led by farmers and will benefit the surrounding communities for generations to come.