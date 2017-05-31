Madison unveils new songwriter conference and festival

MADISON (WKOW) -- The upcoming Madison Songwriter Festival and Conference, scheduled for June 16th – 18th 2017, has been rebranded as Between The Waves Madison Music Festival & Conference.

On Thursday, Luke Jorgenson along with Roy Elkins, festival founder and Broadjam CEO stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Between The Waves will be the first and only national conference in the Midwest dedicated to the independent musician, with a focus on the business of music creation and technology. It will provide attendees with the knowledge and expertise to make a living making music. Original programming will include celebrity Q&As, master classes, songwriting and composing workshops, publisher and business panels, one-on-one sessions, DIY career building workshops, showcases and performances, song feedback panels, state-of-the-art technology demos as well as leading music industry exhibitors.

“As the curriculum and festival expanded, it became evident that we needed a bigger umbrella to welcome all musicians and musical genres,“ said Elkins. "The name also recognizes Madison’s place on the isthmus, and establishes the city as a destination for all forms of musical entertainment.”

The three-day Between The Waves conference is scheduled to be held at the UW Gordon Dining and Event Center. Topics to be covered at the conference will include production, management, licensing, songwriting, and much more. Scheduled presenters include Butch Vig (Smart Studios, Garbage), Kip Winger (Winger), Paul Broucek (President, Music Warner Brothers Pictures), and others to be announced.

The Between The Waves Festival will be held at The Brink Complex and will offer three nights of music across all of the venue’s multiple stages: High Noon Saloon, The Brink, and The Brass Ring. Scheduled performers include The People Brothers Band, Mascot Theory, and many more.

