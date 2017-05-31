Gov. Walker defends tax credit for manufacturers despite job losses, wage decline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Walker defended a massive tax cut for state manufacturers Tuesday, despite data that shows it isn't helping to create jobs.

Manufacturing firms got over $200 million in tax credits last year, but cut a net total of 3,776 jobs according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) for 2016.

Gov. Walker has called the QCEW the "gold standard" for accuracy, because it relies on data provided by 95 percent of all employers.

The QCEW data has caused Democratic lawmakers to renew their call to eliminate or at least scale back the Manufacturing and Agriculture tax credit that went into full effect for the first time in 2016.



The state will hand out a projected $300 million in tax credits this year.

Governor Walker told 27 News jobs in manufacturing are being lost due to retirements of an aging workforce, with too few younger workers having the skills to replace them.



He still believes the tax credit is part of the solution to help revitalize an industry that has lost over 77,000 jobs since 2001.



"I think for companies in Beloit and Janesville and other places across the state - the last thing you want to have is a tax increase on manufacturers. That's the last thing that would help grow more jobs and raise wages," said Gov. Walker.

But to Democrats who have repeatedly introduced motions to repeal the tax credit, the Governor is throwing away taxpayer dollars with no prospect of future returns.

"By betting on an industry that is going to continue to shed jobs and automate, it's got in the way of our ability to invest in start-ups which we're last (in) and our higher education system, which we've had to cut," said Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh).

Wisconsin's manufacturing job losses contributed to slowed overall growth for private sector job creation.

The state added just 11,590 new jobs in 2016, the fewest for any year since Gov. Walker took office.