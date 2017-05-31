Madison teen in custody for bringing BB gun to middle school

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 13-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center last Friday after a realistic looking BB gun was found in his backpack at Jefferson Middle School.

The teen had been contacted by school staff after a threatening photo was posted of him pointing a handgun at the camera.

Police were called and the teen was taken into custody on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and a person under 18-years of age possessing a pellet or BB gun.