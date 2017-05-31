Madison teen in custody for bringing BB gun to middle school

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
Madison Police say 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday night after an incident at Greenway Crossing Montessori School. Police say three chickens and a rabbit were killed Saturday night.More >>
The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."More >>
There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.More >>
The Green County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News Highway 69 near Monticello was reopened shortly before noon Tuesday. That section of road had been closed since a little after 7:00 a.m. for a crash that killed a motorcyclist.More >>
Afghan health official raises death toll in massive Kabul attack to 80 killed; as many as 350 wounded.
Republican lawmakers want to sweeten the deal for Wisconsin beekeepers.More >>
Wisconsin's transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million thanks to new estimates.More >>
Wisconsin's transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 33-year-old Stoughton woman is in jail tonight on alleged OWI charges, after Dane County Sheriff's Deputies say she caused a two car rollover crash near the 500 Block of USH 14 in the Town of Rutland, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.More >>
A Madison girl who fractured her skull after falling from a second story window is back home.More >>
