MPD: Entire cash drawer stolen in Perkins dine and dash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a man stole an entire cash drawer during what they say was a dine and dash situation at a Madison Perkins.

Police say a man, woman, and their two small children had gone into the Hayes Rd. restaurant Tuesday night to eat. When they finished, the woman took the kids out to the car.

A waitress attempted to get the man to pay the bill, but he told the waitress his wife had already done so. To prove his point, he got on the phone to call his wife.

While the man was on the phone, the waitress brought new customers to a table, leaving the cash register momentarily unattended. At that moment, the man decided to take the entire cash drawer, which contained the night's proceeds.

Perkins staff saw a mid-sized burgundy sedan drive away from the lot.

